Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

