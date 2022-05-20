ZEON Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $60.67 million and $201,945.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

