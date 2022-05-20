Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.58.

ZM opened at $90.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $8,586,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $19,232,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

