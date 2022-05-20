Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Sells $35,853.51 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

