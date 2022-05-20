Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Sells $50,342.82 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

