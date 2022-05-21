-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,874,600 shares of company stock worth $5,600,884 in the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

