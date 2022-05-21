$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,215,275 shares of company stock worth $5,341,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

