-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UpHealth.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPH shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UpHealth by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.77. 223,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,631. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

