-$0.19 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.03). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 493,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,893. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

