-$0.25 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.28). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several research firms have commented on SRNE. StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 5,161,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,579. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

