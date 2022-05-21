-$0.27 EPS Expected for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nerdy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Nerdy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nerdy.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,371,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,963. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

