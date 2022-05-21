-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,010. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

