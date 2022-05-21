$0.34 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.56. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $237.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average of $304.69. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

