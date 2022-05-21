$0.34 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.56. Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $237.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average of $304.69. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.