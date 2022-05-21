$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Newmark Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Newmark Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 1,400,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,197. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.43%.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

