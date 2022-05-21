$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,875,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

