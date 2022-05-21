$0.58 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The GEO Group stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. 1,402,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $868.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.