$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.83. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

