$0.88 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

TTWO traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,700,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.