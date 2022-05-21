$1.10 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Plexus posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $891,515. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,009. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

