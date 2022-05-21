$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.15. Sysco posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. 3,277,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

