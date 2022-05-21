$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.40. 462,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,658. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

