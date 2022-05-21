10,092 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 48,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 649,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

