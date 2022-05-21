13,521 Shares in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.
NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.
