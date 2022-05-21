13,591 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

