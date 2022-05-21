14,000 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Purchased by Goff John C

Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Conduent comprises 0.1% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Conduent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 281,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

