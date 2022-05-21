14,070 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,000. Lam Research makes up 8.1% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Lam Research by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lam Research by 2,379.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,631,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,509. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.97.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

