$150.13 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.70 million and the highest is $155.70 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $174.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $622.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $628.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $722.40 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $741.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $572.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

