15,234 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

BMY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.19. 17,329,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,031,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

