17,100 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average is $205.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

