$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.46. Generac posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,587,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

