20,735 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

