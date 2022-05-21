$23.42 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.36 million and the highest is $23.47 million. eGain posted sales of $20.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.81 million to $91.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.38 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGAN remained flat at $$9.31 during trading hours on Friday. 58,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,527. The company has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a PE ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

