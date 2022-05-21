25,323 Shares in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

PBND stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.