26,000 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,075,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,902,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,078,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,394,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.