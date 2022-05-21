2,612 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

