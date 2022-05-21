$288.36 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will report $288.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $292.23 million. Agiliti reported sales of $250.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,758. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agiliti by 235.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 78,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

