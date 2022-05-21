$29.13 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post $29.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.03 billion to $30.48 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $127.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.48 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $124.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,415,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

