$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

May 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) will announce $3.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.88 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

BAX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 1,695,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

