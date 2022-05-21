$309.55 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will report $309.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $317.39 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

