$31.64 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will post $31.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.10 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The stock has a market cap of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.