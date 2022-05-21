35,700 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.