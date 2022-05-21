3,979 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

LNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,834. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.