3i Group plc (LON:III) Receives GBX 1,271 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,221.33 ($15.06).

Several analysts recently commented on III shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.80) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.68) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.54) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,221.50 ($15.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,947. The company has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,327.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,358.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

