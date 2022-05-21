4,000 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CVS stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 5,194,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
