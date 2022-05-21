$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post $47.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $192.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $197.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $205.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

