$49.37 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the highest is $49.82 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. 68,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

