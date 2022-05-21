$51.25 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to report $51.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.58 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $209.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $214.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $238.09 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. 627,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

