53,000 Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Purchased by Goff John C

Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Holley makes up approximately 0.8% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

