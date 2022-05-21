$55.49 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will post $55.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.04 million to $55.95 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $49.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $224.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $226.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $246.37 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 293,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.