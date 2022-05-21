55,545 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 4.6% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,021,000 after acquiring an additional 375,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
